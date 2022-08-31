Vanessa Villela proposes to her fiancé Nicholas Hardy.

She posted pictures from the “surprise proposal” to her Instagram account.

Villela wore a gold dress with a corset bodice, while her fiancé wore a black jacket, slender black pants, and an unbuttoned white shirt.

Advertisement

Vanessa Villela got down on one knee to propose same as Nicholas Hardy proposed to her.

On Tuesday, 44-year-old Villela posted pictures from the “surprise proposal” to her Instagram account, comparing the occasion to a scene from “a movie.”

Along with images from the passionate moment, she wrote, “Surprise proposal for my prince.” I think that men should experience the same magic and love as women do, so as our wedding approached, I got down on one knee and proposed to my love, the man of my dreams.

In front of a sign that read “Forever Yours,” with hundreds of red roses encircling the couple as the sun set behind them, the former Mexican soap opera star proposed to Hardy, who goes by the online handle Tom Fraud.

The real estate agent dropped down on one knee, and the two were beaming as Fraud knelt down to give her a hug.

Villela wore a gold dress with a corset bodice, while her fiancé wore a black jacket, slender black pants, and an unbuttoned white shirt.

Advertisement

When he proposed to Villela on the steps of the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles in January, Hardy, the creative director of the lingerie line Lascivious, donned a similar ensemble.

The reality star posted pictures of the moment “the man of [her] dreams” proposed to her.

She posted on Instagram, “The one makes my heart skip every time, the one that improves me in every way, the man that I respect, cherish, admire, and love with all my heart.”

“You entered my life at a time when I least anticipated it, and you arrived to fulfill my goals. You are my prince! Our love journey is like a movie.

Villela is likely alluding to “Leap Year” if their relationship is like a movie.

During Season 4, Villela joined the cast of the Netflix reality series, and she will be back for the future season.

Advertisement

The relationship between the two was featured in Season 5 of the popular Netflix series, and Hardy hinted at their impending nuptials by handing the real estate agent a promise ring.

After a year of dating, the photographer upgraded her jewelry in January 2022.

Also Read Meet Vanessa Villela’s Tom Fraud photographer fiancé Nick Hardy Vanessa Villela's fourth season of Selling Sunset on Netflix. In Season 5...