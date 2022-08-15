Varun Dhawan celebrates Independence Day in Dubai

Varun Dhawan is celebrating Independence Day in Dubai with his wife Natasha Dalal.

The couple was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning.

He will soon appear with Janhvi Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal and Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya.

Varun Dhawan is celebrating 75th Independence Day in Dubai. On Sunday morning, Varun and his wife Natasha Dalal were clicked at the Mumbai airport.

It appears that the couple has taken a holiday together and flown to Dubai. The actor recently provided a preview of his Independence Day celebrations on his social media accounts.

Varun can be seen dressing ethnically in the photo, donning a white kurta pyjamas. The tricolour of India was in his hands, and he waved it as well. He smiled and posed for the photo, with the Burj Khalifa visible in the background.

Sharing the picture, Varun wrote in the caption, “हम जहाँ रहे झंडा ऊंचा रहे हमारा। #happyindependenceday (Indian National Flag emoji) #proudindian.”

Varun has a tonne of movies in the works as we wait, on the work front. He most recently appeared alongside Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in Raj A Mehta’s family drama JugJugg Jeeyo.

Both the crowd and the critics responded well to the film. He will soon appear with Janhvi Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal. Additionally, he has Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Bhediya with Kriti Sanon.

Recently, we exclusively reported that Bawaal would be one of Varun Dhawan’s highest-budget films from production value. A source close to the makers revealed, “We’ve extensively shot the film in the most expensive & interesting locations like Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw along with a brief portion in India as well. It’s a very unique love story and now we are gearing up for a huge action sequence in Warsaw. We have called for action directors & stuntmen from Germany along with a talented crew of 700+ members every day, Nitesh Sir and Sajid Sir have scaled up the film to leave the audience to a visual treat.”