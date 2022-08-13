Varun Dhawan meets Indian cricket team at Mumbai airport

Varun Dhawan took a photograph of Shikharam Dhawan at the Mumbai airport.

The photograph was uploaded to Twitter shortly after it was taken.

The Indian squad left for Zimbabwe early in the morning to begin their ODI series there.

Advertisement

When Varun Dhawan ran into the other members of the Indian cricket squad in the early morning hours of Monday at the Mumbai airport, it was like a scene from the movie “Dhawan Meets Dhawan.”

The photograph that Varun took of Shikhar Dhawan was uploaded to Twitter shortly after it was taken. Additionally, he took a picture with the complete cricket squad as well as his wife, Natasha Dalal.

On Twitter, he posted the photographs along with the following caption: “At 4 in the morning I was like a boy in a candy shop. Got very excited to meet and chat with our men in blue. About their upcoming tour. Also @SDhawan25 asked me a couple of riddles.”

At 4 in the morning I was like a boy in a candy shop. Got very excited to meet and chat with our men in blue

About their upcoming tour. Also @SDhawan25 asked me a couple of riddles 😂 pic.twitter.com/DbknESJB0k Advertisement — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 13, 2022

Before departing for their trip, it seems that Varun and Natasha were in the waiting area when they encountered Team India. At the airport, Varun was seen wearing a stylish blue clothing, while his wife went for a comfortable white dress. The setting was an airport.

It appears that the fans are delighted to see Varun and Shikhar in the same image together. They mentioned in the comments how both of the Dhawan’s were dominating in their own spheres of expertise. Somebody who uses social media left the comment “Dhawans Supremacy.”

The Indian squad left for Zimbabwe early in the morning to begin their One-Day International (ODI) series there, which would consist of three matches.

On the other side, Varun just finished filming the latest installment of Nitesh Tiwari’s “Bawaal” series, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor.

Advertisement

In addition to that, he will also be starring alongside Kriti Sanon in the upcoming film “Bhediya,” which is said to be the first werewolf film to be produced in India.

Also Read Dhawan Supremacy: Varun Dhawan runs into Shikhar, snaps photo Varun Dhawan bumped into Shikhar Dhawan at the Mumbai airport. The two...