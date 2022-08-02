Varun Dhawan: Returns from Poland after finishing Bawaal

Varun Dhawan has returned from Poland after wrapping up shooting of Bawaal.

Varun Dhawan, who has been away from India for the recent weeks for the shooting of his impending film Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor has now at long last gotten back from Poland in the wake of wrapping up the last timetable of the film.

It is perhaps of the most-expected film and Bawaal likewise stamps Janhvi and Varun’s most memorable on-screen joint effort.

The film was declared in April, this year and went on floors in April in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and is coordinated by National Award-winning movie producer Nitesh Tiwari.

A couple of hours back, the paparazzi spotted Varun Dhawan at the air terminal as he arrived in the city.

The Student Of The Year entertainer was seen donning naval force blue workout pants and wore an essential dark T-shirt. He likewise added a varsity coat and a couple of dark shades to finish his look.

A few fans likewise spotted him at the air terminal and needed to click pictures with Varun and he obliged. In the interim, Bawaal is booked to stir things up around town one year from now on April 7, 2023.

The film is delivered by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the flag of Nadiadwala Grandson, and is co-created by EarthSky Pictures.

On Monday, Varun wrapped up Bawaal and reported it on his web-based entertainment handle, he shared a video as he closed down in ‘Ajju Bhaiyya Style.’ While the cast and group gave a major whoop to Bawaal, the lead entertainer was seen saying to meet in the venues on seventh April.

He inscribed the post: “Humne macha diya hain har jaga BAWAAL! Enclosing up the film by Ajju Bhaiyya Style! Agla Bawaal hoga theaters mein 7 April ko #SajidNadiadwala’s #Bawaal Directed by @niteshtiwari22.” Earlier, Pinkvilla only announced that Bawaal is Varun Dhawan’s most elevated financial plan movie from creation esteem.

Aside from Bawaal, Varun will star in Amar Kaushik’s shock satire film, Bhediya, and will likewise be rejoining with his Dilwale co-star Kriti Sanon.

