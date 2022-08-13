Varun Dhawan with wife early morning appearance at Airport

Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal spotted at Mumbai airport on Saturday.

The couple were seen making their way out of the city for unknown destination.

Varun was away from Mumbai for outdoor shoot schedule for Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor.

Saturday appeared to have started off for entertainer Varun Dhawan on a voyaging note as he was spotted external the Mumbai air terminal with his better half Natasha Dalal.

The couple, who has been away from the spotlight since they got hitched in January 2021, was seen advancing out of the city as the end of the week started off. Varun, who was already away from Mumbai with Natasha for Bawaal open air shoot plan, appeared to be going out again to an obscure objective.

As Varun and Natasha showed up at the air terminal on Saturday morning, the paparazzi found the couple.

The couple was seen keeping it relaxed in front of their outing. In the photographs, Varun is seen donning a blue pullover with matching track jeans and shoes.

The Bawaal entertainer is seen likewise wearing a cover. Then again, Natasha is seen clad in a white shirt with matching jeans. She is seen conveying a costly purse and wearing a cover as she arrived at the air terminal with Varun.

Varun as of late observed Raksha Bandhan and shared exquisite photographs via virtual entertainment. The Bawaal entertainer displayed his rakhis in a progression of photographs with his relatives.

On the work front, Varun wrapped up the global timetable for his film Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. In the wake of wrapping it up, the entertainer shared a genuine note for the cast and group.

Photographs of Varun, Janhvi with the cast and group from the sets additionally had circulated around the web while they were shooting in global areas. Coordinated by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal will star Janhvi and Varun together interestingly.

