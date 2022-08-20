Varun Tej to marry Lavanya Tripathi? Actress addresses rumours

The rumor that Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are dating has made the news again.

In her most recent interview, however, Lavanya Tripathi said, “I am single because I haven’t found the right answer.

She also said that this is all because she was in two movies with him.

After meeting at a private party, the actors from Antariksham 9000 KMPH are back in the news.

Lavanya Tripathi denied all rumours that she was getting married to Varun Tej in an interview with Deccan Chronicle. She also said that this is all because she was in two movies with him. The actress said that the rumour that she was in a live-in relationship was the strangest thing she had ever heard. Now, only time will tell if Lavanya and Varun Tej are dating or not.

Note that Lavanya is a close friend of Niharika, Varun Tej’s sister, and that they all hang out in the same group. Lavanya had also been to Niharika Konidela’s wedding in Udaipur, which was a big party.

For people who don’t know, Varun and Lavanya have been in two movies together: Mister and Antariksham. People have always been interested in how they get along.

Last time we saw Lavanya at work, it was in a movie called “Happy Birthday.” She hasn’t said anything about what she plans to do next. On the other hand, the last time we saw Varun Tej was in F3 with Venkatesh Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada. He’s going to be in a movie directed by HIT director Praveen Sattaru.

