Venice Film Festival’s 79th edition will be from August 31 to September 10. These are the 23 movies competing for the coveted Golden Lion, which will be selected by a jury presided over by Julianne Moore.

  1.  “White Noise” by Noah Baumbach (US), starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle, serves as the opening film.
  2. Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, and Samantha Morton star in American filmmaker Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.”
  3. -“Blonde” by American filmmaker Andrew Dominik, starring Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, and Bobby Cannavale
  4.  Todd Field’s (US) film “Tar,” starring Cate Blanchett
  5. -Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, “Bardo” (Mexico)
  6.  “Bones and All” by Luca Guadagnino (US), starring Mark Rylance, Taylor Russell, and Timothee Chalamet
  7. Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, and Anthony Hopkins star in Florian Zeller’s (Britain) film “The Son.”
  8.  “The Eternal Daughter,” a US/UK film starring Tilda Swinton.
  9. -The Iranian film “Beyond the Wall,” starring Navid Mohammadzadeh, Diana Habibi, and Amir Aghaee
  10.  Martin McDonagh’s (Ireland/Britain/US) film “The Banshees of Inisherin,” starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson
  11.  “No Bears” by Iranian composer Jafar Panahi, featuring Jafar Panahi, Vahid Mobaseri, and Naser Hashemi
  12.  Laura Poitras’ “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (US)
  13.  “L’Immensita” by Italian director Emanuele Crialese, starring Penelope Cruz
  14. -“Saint Omer” by Alice Diop (France), starring Guslagie Malanda and Kayije Kagame
  15.  “Love Life,” a Japanese/French film starring Fumino Kimura and Kento Nagayama.
  16. -“Athena” by Romain Gavras (France), starring Sami Slimane and Dali Bensalah
  17.  The Argentine film “Argentina, 1985,” starring Ricardo Darin and Peter Lanzani
  18.  “Chiara” (Italy/Belgium) by Susanna Nicchiarelli, starring Margherita Mazzucco and Andrea Carpenzano
  19.  The American/Italian film “Monica,” starring Trace Lysette, Patricia Clarkson, and Adriana Barraza
  20. -Nathalie Boutefeu and Frederick Wiseman (France/US) in “A Couple”
  21. -“Les Miens” (France) by Roschdy Zem, Sami Bouajila, and Maiwenn
  22. Virginie Efira and Roschdy Zem star in Rebecca Zlotowski’s (France) film “Other People’s Children.”
  23. Italian director Gianni Amelio’s “The Lord of the Ants,” starring Luigi Lo Cascio and Elio Germano

