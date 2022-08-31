Advertisement
Vicky and Katrina probably attend Salman Khan's Ganesh Chaturthi

Vicky and Katrina probably attend Salman Khan’s Ganesh Chaturthi

Vicky and Katrina probably attend Salman Khan’s Ganesh Chaturthi

Vicky and Katrina probably attend Salman Khan’s Ganesh Chaturthi

  • Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in a big way amidst the industry.
  • Several B-town celebrities bring Bappa at home with full grandeur.
  • Salman Khan’s family apart from others Ranbir Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh is known for their celebrations.
Salman Khan’s family separated from others Ranbir Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh is known for their festivals while a few different famous people likewise go along with them consistently.

Ganesh Chaturthi is commended incredibly in the midst of the business and we see a few superstars from B-town carrying Bappa at home with full glory.

Strangely, Katrina Kaif is very near Khan’s family and sister Arpita Khan Sharma and is generally seen at their home for Ganesh Chaturthi.

This year the recently hitched entertainer is probably going to be a piece of the celebrations with spouse Vicky Kaushal in toe.

A few different big names will likewise be a piece of the festivals supposedly aside from the couple.

Since it’s their most memorable year of wedding, the couple appears to be very amped up for each celebration together, be it Christmas or Holi, and Ganesh Chaturthi probably won’t be any unique.

In the interim on work front, Kaif will collaborate with Khan in the future for ‘Tiger 3’ for which fans are really energized as the secret has got some extraordinary reaction.

Be that as it may, seeing this off-screen holding of Vickat with Khan and his family, is likewise very endearing for their fans.

