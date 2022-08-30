Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif work on their first project together after marriage

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will appear in ads together for the first time.

Reportedly worked together on their first project in Mumbai earlier this month.

Both Vicky and Katrina were previously offered a number of roles together, but declined all of them.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will work together professionally for the first time. On December 9, Vicky and Katrina became husband and wife.

Last year in Rajasthan at Six Senses Fort Barwara and dominated social media with their romantic pictures of the wedding and pre-wedding celebrations.

They surely rank among the cutest and most well-known couples in Bollywood’s glitzy entertainment industry.

While Vicky and Katrina’s supporters have consistently shown their appreciation for their romantic photographs, they have also expressed displeasure that the pair hasn’t shared screen time.

According to a source, Vicky and Katrina have worked together on their first project, thus it appears that their fans’ wish is about to come true.

According to the story, they shot their first commercial together on August 29th, even filming it in Mumbai. The close-door commercial shot for Vicky and Katrina apparently took place at Mehboob Studios in Bandra, Mumbai.

A number of movies were previously offered to Vicky and Katrina together, but they declined all of them.

Couples being cast in ads by ad producers is not a recent trend; it has existed for a very long time.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have all appeared in ads together.

On the work front, Vicky and Katrina both have a varied schedule of movies. The movie Govinda Naam Mera will feature him. He also has the untitled Laxman Utekar and Sara Ali Khan movie. Vicky will then appear in the upcoming, untitled film by Sam Bahadur and Anand Tiwari.

In contrast, Katrina’s next films include Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, and Merry Christmas. She will also appear with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.