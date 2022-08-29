Advertisement
Vicky Kaushal looks super cool with dhol hanging around his neck

  • Vicky Kaushal just provided a sneak peek of her performance on Instagram.
  • He has been hard at work practising for her explosive performance at the forthcoming Filmfare Awards.
  • Vicky appeared as slick as ever in an all-black ensemble.
Vicky Kaushal just provided a sneak peek of her performance on Instagram. He has been hard at work practising for her explosive performance at the forthcoming Filmfare Awards.
Vicky posted a photo of himself making a fashionable pose on the stage with the other dancers on his Instagram account. Additionally, he is wearing a dhol around his neck.

Vicky appeared as slick as ever in an all-black ensemble. He complemented his fashionable appearance with a bandana wrapped around his head and nice sunglasses. He wrote, “Let’s go! @filmfare” as the caption.

His supporters showered adoration in the comment area as soon as he published the snapshot. This going to be great, one of his supporters remarked, while another added, “dilo pai raaj krte ho aap I like u very lot.”

For his work in “Sardar Udham,” the actor has received a nomination for Best Actor. The film is also up for “Best Film” honours. The movie honoured Sardar Udham Singh, an underappreciated revolutionary from India who murdered Michael O’Dwyer in London.

Vicky’s next film appearance will be in Meghna Gulzar’s “Sam Bahadur,” where he will play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh also play major parts in the movie.

In addition to this, Vicky has two other projects in the works: “Govinda Naam Mera” with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, and Laxman Utekar’s untitled follow-up with Sara Ali Khan.

