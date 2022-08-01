Vicky Kaushal: Proud as Katrina’s brand achieved success

Recently, Katrina’s beauty brand, Kay Beauty won the award for the brand of the year at VOGUE India.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are without a doubt among the most charming and discussed couples in the Hollywood of Bollywood.

The pair secured the bunch in a cozy service on December 9, 2021, at Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The lovebirds have likewise been each other’s greatest team promoters and their web-based entertainment posts are verification. As of late, Katrina’s excellence image, Kay Beauty won the honor for the brand of the year at VOGUE India.

The entertainer took to her authority Instagram record to share an image posted by Vogue which read, “It came, it vanquished, and it’s most certainly setting down deep roots – meet the local cosmetics brand that won hearts the nation over and the VOGUE India magnificence ‘brand of the year’ grant for #VBF2022.

Since its 2019 send off, Katrina Kaif’s (@katrinakaif) Kay Beauty (@kaybykatrina) immediately developed to become one of India’s most cherished cosmetics brands. The way of thinking was basic – – making cosmetics more open to the young lady and kid nearby.”

Before long, Vicky Kaushal praised his wifey’s success and remarked: “Brand of the year by the Woman of my life!

Congrats lovely.” Apart from Vicky, Alia Bhatt stated: “Congrats katyyy.” Karan Johar: “Good luck with that Kat! This is astonishing,” Other VIPs like Arjun Kapoor, Sharvari Wagh, Ishaan Khatter, Neha Dhupia, Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan, and others additionally sent love to the entertainer on her enormous win.

In the mean time, on the work front, both Vicky and Katrina have a fascinating line-up of movies.

The Raazi entertainer will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-named film with Sara Ali Khan.

Then, he will highlight in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur and Anand Tiwari untitled next with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Katrina, then again, will star next in Merry Christmas, Tiger 3, Phone Bhoot and Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.