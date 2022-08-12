Vicky Kaushal reveals that Sunny Kaushal is engineer of the house

Vicky appeared as a guest in a new comedy show Case Toh Banta Hai on Amazon miniTV.

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most outstanding actors of now. In each film that he acts.

From Masaan, Manmarziyaaan, Sanju, and Raazi to Sardar Udham, the actor has demonstrated that he can pull off any job. He has won a few hearts with his exhibition and has demonstrated his flexibility and the cleared way straight into the hearts of his fans.

The entertainer as of late showed up as a visitor in another satire show Case Toh Banta Hai on Amazon miniTV. Stand-out court show will have a few celebs as visitors who will confront some atrangi and humorous allegations forced upon them by the fans.

Vicky confronted a few cheerful meals by a public examiner and protection legal counselors – Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma individually.

As everybody knows, Vicky comes from a designing foundation and concentrated on Electrical Engineering so during the episode, he was inquired as to whether he fixes home hardware.

To which, Vicky uncovered that his more youthful sibling Sunny Kaushal is more ‘engineer’ than him as he has an interest in fixing everything. Vicky said, “He repairs AC and all too.”

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has an intriguing line-up of movies. The entertainer will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

Aside from this, he likewise has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-named film with Sara Ali Khan. Then, Vicky will highlight in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, close by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, which depends on the existence of India’s most memorable Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Vicky likewise has Anand Tiwari’s yet-to-be-named film with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the number one spot.

