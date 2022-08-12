Vicky Kaushal says brother Sunny is the “house engineer”

Vicky Kaushal is a good actor.

Vicky Kaushal is a good actor. His films. Masaan, Manmarziyaaan, Sanju, Raazi, and Sardar Udham show the actor’s versatility. His performance and adaptability have earned him fans’ hearts. The actor appears on Amazon miniTV’s Case Toh Banta Hai. It’s a unique court drama in which celebrities face bizarre and humorous allegations from fans. Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma roasted Vicky.

Vicky studied Electrical Engineering, thus he was questioned whether he fixes household gadgets in the episode. Vicky’s younger brother Sunny Kaushal is a better ‘engineer’ than him since he fixes everything. Vicky: “He fixes AC, too.”

Vicky Kaushal’s filmography is fascinating. Next up is Govinda Naam Mera featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He also had a film with Sara Ali Khan by Laxman Utekar. Next, Vicky will be in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, based on India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Vicky has Anand Tiwari’s untitled film starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

