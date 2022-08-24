Vicky Kaushal’s mother praised Katrina Kaif as a “wise woman”

Katrina is hitched to Vicky Kaushal.

Earlier, Katrina called Vicky’s mom a ‘savvy person’ for keeping him grounded.

They are one of the most-cherished genuine couples.

Katrina Kaif is quite possibly of the most famous entertainer of Bollywood. From making her huge Bollywood debut with Boom in 2003 to taking a stab at various classes like parody, family show, activity thrill ride, and that’s only the tip of the iceberg, Katrina has surely made considerable progress in her vocation of close to twenty years.

Katrina has effectively cut a specialty for herself in the business and demonstrated her guts over and over on the big screen. In her own life, Katrina is hitched to Masaan entertainer Vicky Kaushal.

They are one of the most-cherished genuine couples on the block. The stars got hitched in December last year and from that point forward fans have been going crazy over their photos.

It was a cozy function and their association came as a shock for some.’ Earlier, in a meeting, Katrina called Vicky’s mom a ‘savvy person’ for keeping him grounded.

This occurred during Vicky and Katrina’s meeting with Film Companion’s TapeCast.

During the meeting, the Uri: The Surgical Strike entertainer expressed that his mom keeps him grounded throughout everyday life. He said, “Sometimes it’s just my mom, who will just see a certain change in the walk one fine way and she will just be playing her Sudoko in the newspaper and she will be looking at me just like, ‘Tu theek hai. Star ban gaya hai.’ And I will be like ‘okay’”.

Katrina replied saying, “I like what you said about your mom. She sounds like a very wise woman. And she checks you out and says Hmmm, got my eye on you”.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has a fascinating line-up of movies. The entertainer will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

Aside from this, he likewise has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-named film with Sara Ali Khan.

Then, Vicky will highlight in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, close by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, which depends on the existence of India’s most memorable Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Vicky likewise has Anand Tiwari’s yet-to-be-named film with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk ahead of the pack.

In the mean time, discussing the work front, Katrina Kaif is right now anticipating the arrival of Phone Bhoot on November 4.

Likewise featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, Phone Bhoot marks Katrina’s most memorable endeavor at the repulsiveness satire classification.

Aside from this, she will likewise be seen working together with Salman Khan indeed for the much-anticipated Tiger 3. The film will likewise star Emraan Hashmi in a key job.

Tiger 3 will deliver on April 21, 2023. This isn’t all. Katrina will likewise be seen working with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in Farhan Akhtar’s executive rebound Jee Le Zaraa.

The film will go on floors one year from now. Katrina has likewise teamed up with Vijay Sethupathi for Merry Christmas as would be considered normal to deliver on Christmas 2022 and will observer a conflict with Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath Part 1 and Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus.

