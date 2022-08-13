Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Victoria Beckham apparently snubs Brooklyn & Nicola as she enjoyed day out with family
Victoria Beckham apparently snubs Brooklyn & Nicola as she enjoyed day out with family

Victoria Beckham apparently snubs Brooklyn & Nicola as she enjoyed day out with family

Articles
Advertisement
Victoria Beckham apparently snubs Brooklyn & Nicola as she enjoyed day out with family

Victoria Beckham apparently snubs Brooklyn & Nicola as she enjoyed day out with family

Advertisement
  • Victoria Beckham apparently snubs Brooklyn & Nicola as she enjoyed day out with family.
  • Beckham family went to the opening of a Japanese steakhouse that pal David Grutman co-owns.
  • Victoria later shared the adorable family photo on Instagram.
Advertisement

Victoria Beckham ignored her eldest son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz when spending time with her family in Miami, Florida, reports. Victoria later shared the adorable family photo on Instagram.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Advertisement

On Thursday night, the Beckham family went to the opening of a Japanese steakhouse that pal David Grutman co-owns.

While enjoying some family time, the former Spice Girl and David Beckham were joined by three of their four children: Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, who is 11 years old. However, it appeared that Brooklyn and his wife, who recently got married, were ignored.

She wrote on her post: Congratulations to @davegrutman @isabelagrutman @badbunnypr,” she said.

Days after her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz reportedly disclosed a dispute with her, Victoria released the family photo.
You did it once more! Wow!! Celebrating the opening of @gekkomiami last night with friends and family was a blast.

Also Read

David and Victoria Beckham have some marriage advice for newly wed couple Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz
David and Victoria Beckham have some marriage advice for newly wed couple Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham married Nicola Peltz. Halle Bailey revealed guidance from Queen Bey....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Meghan Markle best known for her role as Rachel Zane on Suits
Meghan Markle best known for her role as Rachel Zane on Suits
Waliya Najib exudes elegance in latest pictures
Waliya Najib exudes elegance in latest pictures
Bateman, Bridges and Zendaya to attend SAG Awards
Bateman, Bridges and Zendaya to attend SAG Awards
From Kinza Hashmi to Amar Khan hot and Sizzling dance video that lit social media on fire
From Kinza Hashmi to Amar Khan hot and Sizzling dance video that lit social media on fire
Hina Altaf looks exquisite in new pictures
Hina Altaf looks exquisite in new pictures
Yasir Hussain explains why Feroze Khan leaked his number
Yasir Hussain explains why Feroze Khan leaked his number
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story