Victoria Beckham apparently snubs Brooklyn & Nicola as she enjoyed day out with family

Victoria Beckham apparently snubs Brooklyn & Nicola as she enjoyed day out with family.

Beckham family went to the opening of a Japanese steakhouse that pal David Grutman co-owns.

Victoria later shared the adorable family photo on Instagram.

Advertisement

Victoria Beckham ignored her eldest son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz when spending time with her family in Miami, Florida, reports. Victoria later shared the adorable family photo on Instagram.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Advertisement

On Thursday night, the Beckham family went to the opening of a Japanese steakhouse that pal David Grutman co-owns.

While enjoying some family time, the former Spice Girl and David Beckham were joined by three of their four children: Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, who is 11 years old. However, it appeared that Brooklyn and his wife, who recently got married, were ignored.

She wrote on her post: Congratulations to @davegrutman @isabelagrutman @badbunnypr,” she said.

Days after her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz reportedly disclosed a dispute with her, Victoria released the family photo.

You did it once more! Wow!! Celebrating the opening of @gekkomiami last night with friends and family was a blast.

Also Read David and Victoria Beckham have some marriage advice for newly wed couple Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Brooklyn Beckham married Nicola Peltz. Halle Bailey revealed guidance from Queen Bey....