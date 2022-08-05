There is a conflict between Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham

According to a magazine, there is an open conflict between Victoria Beckham and her new daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz.

Peltz, 27, recently wed Brooklyn Beckham, 23, Victoria’s oldest child with soccer player David Beckham. However, there were rumours of difficulty before the wedding.

“They can’t stand each other and don’t talk,” a source close to the family told us. “The build-up to the wedding was horrendous.”

The source says that Peltz — who is the actress daughter of New York billionaire Nelson Peltz, a non-executive chairman of Madison Square Garden among other lucrative things — didn’t want her soon-to-be-mother-in-law “to be any part of the planning, and she wouldn’t clue Victoria in on anything. Communication was minimal.”

The cold shoulder didn’t help the iconic Posh Spice, 48, who was already struggling to warm up to the new member of the family, see Peltz’s good side.

They added that it’s become “non-stop petty drama,” and it’s coming between the Beckhams — who now live in Miami — and their model son.

“They haven’t spoken to him much in the last few months,” said a source, who told us that it even went over badly at Chez Becks when Brooklyn posted a cover of British magazine Tatler that called Peltz “The New Mrs. Beckham.”

According to the sources, Peltz — who has appeared in A&E drama series “Bates Motel” and in “Transformers: Age of Extinction” — may be jealous of her man’s globally renowned mother and isn’t thrilled with the attention she receives, especially around her wedding day.

