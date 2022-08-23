Victoria Beckham is fearful of not having a relationship with first grandchild

Victoria Beckham is worried that she would not be able to bond with her first grandchild

source told that Victoria’s greatest worry is alienating her future grandchild. Before things go worse between her and Nicola,

she truly wants to clear the air and find out what occurred.

Victoria Beckham is concerned that her son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz may start living further away.

In the event of Nicola’s pregnancy, the former Spice Girl is ‘worried’ that she would not be able to bond with her first grandchild. In April of 2022, the Transformers actor and Brooklyn said “I do.

“Despite Vic doing her best to plaster on a smile and try to enjoy their trip, the rising tension with Brooklyn and Nicola is eating away at her and, though it has been a lovely family trip, it’s the elephant in the room.

“She’s been enjoying herself when she forgets about it, but she’s been tearful at times. David’s been comforting and reassuring here as much as possible, but it’s clear how deeply the rift is affecting the entire family,” concludes the source.

