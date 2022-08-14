Victoria Beckham in huge debt to the clothing brand

Victoria who now markets high-end clothing under the Victoria Beckham name, owes huge sums to creditors.

The former Spice Girl, who now markets high-end clothing under the Victoria Beckham name, owes huge sums to creditors.

According to a report, the global pandemic’s effects caused the Victoria Beckham Holdings group’s total revenues to drop by 6% to £36.1 million (2019 – £38.3 million).

Posh is infamous for selling £500 sweaters and $400 pants while owing $53.9 million in debt.

“This group rapidly responded to the effects of the pandemic and controlled its cash and expenditure which led to a significant reduction in its operating losses by 57%, thanks to cost efficiencies across the business and the recalibration of its business model to make it sustainable for the longer term.

“Victoria Beauty continues to expand its portfolio with a number of successful product launches in this year with best in class in clean luxury beauty and skincare.”

