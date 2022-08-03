Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Victoria Beckham is upset as Brooklyn Beckham drifts apart after marriage

Victoria Beckham is upset as Brooklyn Beckham drifts apart after marriage

Articles
Advertisement
Victoria Beckham is upset as Brooklyn Beckham drifts apart after marriage

Victoria Beckham is upset as Brooklyn Beckham drifts apart after marriage

Advertisement
  • Victoria Beckham is upset as Brooklyn Beckham drifts apart after marriage.
  • The top table was all Peltzes and it really felt like the Beckhams were not at the forefront.
  • There appears to be some kind of separation between the Peltz family and the Beckham family
Advertisement

Victoria Beckham is upset as Brooklyn Beckham drifts apart after marriage. As per details, Brooklyn Beckham’s falling apart after his marriage makes Victoria uneasy.

The former Spice Girl is frightened about the 22-year-impending old’s separation from family after he wed actress Nicola Peltz in April.

“I think it’s quite tough for Victoria, coming from a tight-knit family, to witness her son grow close to his in-laws,” a source said.

Like any mother, she worries that she might be losing him, and I believe that she is desperate to be Nicola’s good friend in order to prevent that.

Because “they’re different personalities,” Victoria and Nicola, who were frequently seen getting mushy on social media, “don’t really click.”

There appears to be some kind of separation between the Peltz family and the Beckham family, an insider previously told.

Advertisement

The source continued, “The top table was all Peltzes and it really felt like the Beckhams were not at the forefront. This is how the Beckhams were excluded at Brooklyn’s wedding.

As you might expect given that the wedding was held at the Peltz family’s home and that their daughter and son delivered the speeches, there was a sense that the wedding was all about them.

Also Read

Victoria Beckham adores David and Harper
Victoria Beckham adores David and Harper

Former Spice Girl posts picture of her ex-boyfriend and their daughter Harper...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story