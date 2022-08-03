Victoria Beckham is upset as Brooklyn Beckham drifts apart after marriage

Victoria Beckham is upset as Brooklyn Beckham drifts apart after marriage.

The top table was all Peltzes and it really felt like the Beckhams were not at the forefront.

There appears to be some kind of separation between the Peltz family and the Beckham family

Advertisement

Victoria Beckham is upset as Brooklyn Beckham drifts apart after marriage. As per details, Brooklyn Beckham’s falling apart after his marriage makes Victoria uneasy.

The former Spice Girl is frightened about the 22-year-impending old’s separation from family after he wed actress Nicola Peltz in April.

“I think it’s quite tough for Victoria, coming from a tight-knit family, to witness her son grow close to his in-laws,” a source said.

Like any mother, she worries that she might be losing him, and I believe that she is desperate to be Nicola’s good friend in order to prevent that.

Because “they’re different personalities,” Victoria and Nicola, who were frequently seen getting mushy on social media, “don’t really click.”

There appears to be some kind of separation between the Peltz family and the Beckham family, an insider previously told.

Advertisement

The source continued, “The top table was all Peltzes and it really felt like the Beckhams were not at the forefront. This is how the Beckhams were excluded at Brooklyn’s wedding.

As you might expect given that the wedding was held at the Peltz family’s home and that their daughter and son delivered the speeches, there was a sense that the wedding was all about them.