Victoria Beckham shares her drop dead pictures from Miami

In her most recent public engagement, Victoria Beckham attended the launch of the Gekko restaurant in Miami, Florida.
Victoria Beckham, 48, looked effortlessly stylish in a plunging black dress as she posed alongside her casually dressed husband David Beckham, 47, on Thursday night.
At the Japanese steakhouse co-owned by family friend David Grutman, 48, the couple spent time with three of their four children, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11 years of age.
Victoria, ever the fashionista, cut a striking figure in a black dress with a collar and cutout sides, along with blue pointed heels.
David wore a black Prada zip-up shirt with matching shorts, white socks, and slip-on sneakers.
Beckham’s new photographs amid rumours of a quarrel with Brooklyn’s new wife Nicola Peltz.
