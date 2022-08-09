Advertisement
Edition: English

Victoria Beckham shares jaw dropping photos

Articles
Victoria Beckham shares jaw dropping photos

Victoria Beckham – Instagram

  • Victoria Beckham posted an Instagram video promoting her body range.
  • Posh Spice flaunted her slender legs in a figure-hugging miniskirt and stiletto heels.
  • She is rumoured to be in conflict with her son Brooklyn’s new wife Nicola Peltz.
Victoria Beckham, the fashion designer wife of David Beckham, has just taken some jaw-dropping photographs.

Victoria made a bold statement as the Posh Spice flaunted her slender legs in a figure-hugging miniskirt on Tuesday.

The acclaimed fashion designer, aged 48, posed provocatively in an Instagram video promoting her body range, garnering tremendous likes and hearts from her followers and friends.

The former Spice Girls member strutted in a pair of black stiletto heels while displaying the outfit in a huge mirror.

To enhance her appearance, she arranged her short, brown hair in free waves. She wore a bronzed and dewy cosmetics pallet.

Victoria, who is in the headlines for a rumoured conflict with her son Brooklyn’s new wife Nicola Peltz, showed new styles and colours of her collection with the comment, ‘I hope you love them as much as I do!’

The fashionista also promised her admirers that the new clothing will ‘suit every body shape’ and that the colour green is ‘very flattering on all skin tones’

Victoria Beckham’s new position follows Brooklyn Beckham’s unexpected dismissal from his role as Superdry ambassador.

