Victoria Beckham shares new clothing line for curvy women

Victoria Beckham has received praise from her followers for introducing her new VB Body dress to her clothing range.

The new line contains 12 items for women in sizes six to 18, according to sources and is offered in a variety of colours. After receiving criticism for only creating for ladies as thin as herself, the fashion designer at last incorporated plus sizes to her line.

The fashion designer stated on her Instagram post that “VB Body gently sculpts and flatters the shape and is designed in our unique compact knit.”

Scallop detailing, a new square neckline, and an open-back bodysuit are just a few of the upgraded spins on universally wearable designs that are popular this season.

In a video, model Shareefa J looked stunning in an emerald green one-shoulder dress, a pink dress, a white crop top, and a matching skirt.

Social media admirers and followers shared their appreciation for Victoria’s new apparel line in the comments area.

It’s fantastic to really see genuine and plus-sized women wear VB apparel, rather than size zero women, said one fan.

One more joined in, “Finally, queen! You considered our suggestions and employed curvy models for your ad.

Another follower chimed in, “Finally, some lovely designs for us curvy females.”

