Victoria Beckham tears up for fear of her family getting torn apart.

David Beckham is reassuring his wife Victoria about their ongoing conflict with Nicola Peltz.

She has been having fun when she forgets about it, but occasionally she has been in tears.

In the event that Nicola becomes pregnant, the former Spice Girl is “worried” that she won’t be able to develop a relationship with her first grandchild. Brooklyn and the Transformers actor exchanged vows in April 2022.

Vic’s biggest worry is not getting along with her first grandchild, the source. She’s not entirely sure what transpired between her and Nicola, and she desperately wants to set things right before the problem gets worse.

Although Vic is doing her best to put on a happy front and attempt to enjoy their trip, she is becoming increasingly frustrated with Brooklyn and Nicola, and although it has been a nice family trip, this is the elephant in the room.

She has been having fun when she forgets about it, but occasionally she has been in tears. The source continues, “David has tried to be as consoling and reassuring as he can here, but it’s obvious how severely the rift is affecting the entire family.

