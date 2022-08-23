Victoria Beckham’s upper class accent confounds fans

Victoria Beckham is concerned that new Mrs Beckham will rock family’s boat
Victoria Beckham has made news due to rumoured conflicts with her daughter-in-law....
Victoria Beckham, a British singer, songwriter, and fashion designer, is perplexing her admirers with her upper-class accent in a peculiar Instagram video.
The former Spice Girl uploaded a makeover tutorial on Sunday using her own-brand beauty products, and while her 30 million followers marvelled over her talents, it was her voice that really got folks talking.
Viewers of the video were left baffled by the Essex-born star’s accent, pointing out: ‘I never remember her being that posh whilst in spice girls.’
Last week, Victoria’s eldest son Brooklyn, 23, showed off his multitude of accents during an online interview – sparking widespread ridicule.
As she demonstrated how to get her “signature smoky eye” with the new eyeliner from Victoria Beckham Beauty, admirers were distracted by the celebrity’s posh accent.
I love her but I swear she didn’t always sound like this certainly not in spice girls days I know she’s posh spice but girllll’ commented one follower.
‘I love her don’t get me wrong just never remember her being that posh whilst in spice girls,’ another agreed, whilst one other replied: ‘She never used to speak like this.’
