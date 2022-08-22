Vidya Balan resisted having her right side photographed

Vidya felt her right side wasn’t strong enough for the fan to take a picture of her.

Actress Vidya Balan is a strong proponent of body positivity. In the most recent, she talked about being concerned of her appearance and how she nearly hid when a photo was being taken. All of this was done since the actor felt her right side wasn’t strong enough.

An incident that occurred recently at an event where a fan attempted to take a photo with Vidya prompted her to bring up her hidden insecurities. Vidya discussed it in a lengthy Instagram post, writing, “A few days ago, at an event, this lovely girl comes up to me for a picture. I made an effort to take as many pictures as I could while there was a crowd. While others were pushing one another, the girl returned for a second photo. She was immediately informed by my manager, who is quite smart, “aapne toh le liya… However, you’ve already taken images, so please aur nahi. “I have clicked it from my wrong profile,” she responded, “galat side se liya, main achchi nahi lag rahi, yeh post nahi kar paungi. Therefore, I won’t be able to post it.

She was unhappy and followed me to the car, determined to get the ideal shot, almost as if her life relied on it, Vidya continued. I agreed. I then entered the car puzzled and that got me to thinking, You are aware that I have always chosen my left profile over my right. Over time, though, as I began this path of trying to love and accept myself a little bit more every day, I realised that preferring one profile meant liking one part of me to the exclusion of the other, I liked my left profile, but the truth is that I didn’t like my right profile as much.

The actor discussed how she previously avoided being clicked from the right side, but that has changed today. “I’d advise photographers and filmmakers to stay away from shooting me from the right. Because I believed it to be my nasty side, I would be terrified if someone shot me from the right. It resembled virtually the fear of being exposed. With the increasing acceptance and love for my entire being, I am today.

Additionally, she had a few selfies taken in her house. Vidya can be seen posing in front of a mirror without any makeup as she spoke about loving herself just the way she is. Fans and famous people expressed their adoration shortly after she uploaded the post. A number of celebrities, including Dia Mirza, Ileana D’Cruz, Kubbra Sait, and Tara Sutaria, left comments on the post.

The last time viewers saw Vidya was in the movie Jalsa, which also starred Shefali Shah. Her next appearance will be in Neeyat. Furthermore, she has a role in the upcoming film by Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

