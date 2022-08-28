Vijay Deverakonda attends INDvPAK and predicts Virat Kohli’s 50

Vijay Deverakonda has arrived in Dubai.

The actor discussed his expectations for the match while promoting Liger.

Liger had a disappointing first weekend at the box office.

The actor discussed his expectations for the match while promoting his recently released movie Liger. He had a conversation with the match's presenters, Jatin Sapru and Irfan Pathan.

During the pre-match show, Vijay declared, “I am very high on energy. I think Kohli will score at least 50 today. He can pass the threshold once he has reached 20. I’m eager to watch his 100th match since it’s so important. He is present at the stadium where the game is being played in Dubai.

Irfan Pathan had previously emphasised Virat’s performance, which was comparable to Vijay’s ideas. “The crowd simply moved behind Virat Kohli as soon as he entered the field. They don’t care that Sachin Tendulkar hasn’t struck a century in two years, and I’ve seen this with him “Pathan remarked. In the meantime, a video of Vijay from the field has gone viral online.

With Liger, Vijay recently made his Bollywood debut. The movie, which was directed by Puri Jagannadh, also stars Ananya Panday. It had a disappointing first weekend at the box office after being released in several languages on August 25. Critics’ reactions to its debut were conflicting.

