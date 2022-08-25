Advertisement
Vijay Deverakonda charged a whopping 35 crore for Liger








  • Today marks the theatrical debut of “Liger,” a movie starring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda.
  • Regarding the actors’ compensation, Vijay reportedly demanded a staggering sum of Rs 35 crore.
  • While Ananya received Rs 3 crore as her fees.
Today marks the theatrical debut of “Liger,” a movie starring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda. The movie, which was directed by Jagannadh Puri, also prominently stars Ramya Krishnan. Ananya portrayed the part of Vijay’s love interest while he played the part of an MMA fighter. In the film, Ramya plays Vijay’s mother. The movie did not, however, entice viewers to the theatres.

Regarding the actors’ compensation, Vijay reportedly demanded a staggering sum of Rs 35 crore. While Ananya received Rs 3 crore as her fees. Ronit Roy, who portrayed the role of Vijay’s trainer in the film, received payment of Rs 1.5 carore, and Ramya was paid Rs 1 crore.

Additionally, boxer and Hollywood celebrity Mike Tyson makes a cameo appearance in the movie.

In supporting roles, the movie also has Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu. Puri Jagannadh and Karan Johar support the movie.

