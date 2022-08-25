Vijay Deverakonda charged a whopping 35 crore for Liger

Vijay Deverakonda was ‘extremely scared’ of female till 18 years
The Liger actor made the stunning admission that he used to be...
Today marks the theatrical debut of “Liger,” a movie starring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda. The movie, which was directed by Jagannadh Puri, also prominently stars Ramya Krishnan. Ananya portrayed the part of Vijay’s love interest while he played the part of an MMA fighter. In the film, Ramya plays Vijay’s mother. The movie did not, however, entice viewers to the theatres.
In supporting roles, the movie also has Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu. Puri Jagannadh and Karan Johar support the movie.
Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Films News, Gossip News, In Theatres News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.