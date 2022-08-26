Vijay Deverakonda charges whopping Rs 35 crore for Liger

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger has opened in theaters.

The movie is produced by none other than Karan Johar.

Liger didn’t sell out as many tickets on opening day as one might have expected it to.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger has been the talk of the town. Ever since the teaser dropped, fans have been waiting for the release of this film.

We can now watch how it does at the box office now that it has opened in theaters.

Jagannadh Puri directed the motion picture. Along with Vijay, Ramya Krishnan makes a notable appearance as his mother.

While he was portraying an MMA fighter, Vijay’s love interest was played by Bollywood actress Ananya Panday.

The early reaction doesn’t seem particularly exciting, despite the movie having a strong star cast and a good amount of buzz surrounding it.

However, as far as the budget is concerned, it is very large because the actors’ pay alone is a huge sum, particularly Vijay, who demanded a total of Rs 35 crore to act in the movie. Ananya Panday, on the other hand, received fees of Rs. 3 crore.

Ronit Roy, who portrayed Vijay’s trainer in the film, was compensated with Rs 1.5 crore, whereas Ramya only received Rs 1 lakh.

Liger also has Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu in supporting roles in addition to these actors who play key roles.

Arjun Reddy makes his acting debut in the Hindi film industry with this, nevertheless.

Vijay is here to win the hearts of Bollywood fans after years of pleasing the Southern audience.

Puri Jagannadh is the director of the sports action drama titled Liger. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday play the main parts in this movie, which has been produced by none other than Karan Johar. It became available on August 25.