Vijay Deverakonda in white shirt after Liger promotion

Vijay Deverakonda is the talk of the town for his upcoming film, Liger.

He is equally grabbing attention for his sartorial choices, both on and off-screen.

Liger, helmed by Puri Jagganadh is a sports drama and is set to hit screens on the 25th August.

Earlier today, Vijay was papped at Mumbai air terminal as he got back from Pune with co-star Ananya Panday.

One can see, Vijay Deverakonda is donning one more refreshingly agreeable thoroughly search in all-white.

The entertainer picked a printed white shirt highlighting an explosion of varieties and examples, which he cooperated with white conventional lower leg length pants.

Notwithstanding, VD didn’t jettison his dark sets of shoes. By the by, of late, all his looks is a reviving treat to the eyes.

Then again, Ananya Panday kept it cool and comfortable in a jogger set and shoes and wore her scenes. Vijay and Ananya are in a real sense carrying on with a bag life.

Subsequent to advancing the film in urban areas like Patna, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Pune, the Liger entertainers will before long be heading out to Hyderabad, Chandigarh and different spots for the film’s advancement.

Liger, helmed by Puri Jagganadh is a games show and is set to hit screens on the 25th of August. The much-anticipated first Pan-India film of Vijay is upheld by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

Unbelievable fighter Mike Tyson is making his presentation in the Indian entertainment world with Liger. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu will be seen in significant jobs.

