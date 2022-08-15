Vijay Deverakonda is confident of Liger’s success

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey are promoting their upcoming film Liger.

Recently, Vijay said that he is confident about the movie’s success.

Liger will be made available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey are promoting their upcoming film Liger. Recently, in an event Vijay talked about the movie and said that he is confident about the movie’s success.

Introducing Vijay Deverakonda is not necessary. Even before his first Bollywood release, he has already established himself as a familiar face in the industry because to his back-to-back promotional efforts for his next film, Liger.

In addition to Ananya Pandey, Vijay is making his Bollywood debut in this pan-Indian film. This year’s August 25 release date for the movie. Accordingly, it will be made available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Also Read Kartik Aaryan wants to spread right information Kartik Aaryan is celebrating 75 years of India's Independence. Pyaar Ka Punchnama...

Vijay, Ananya, and the Liger team have been traversing the country to advertise the film from Hyderabad to Mumbai to Chennai.

They are conversing with the audience, involving them in enjoyable activities, responding to their inquiries, and so forth.

Advertisement

In a recent event, while talking about the movie, Vijay shared his favourite dialogue from the movie and claimed that it will be a blockbuster hit. “My favourite dialogue in Liger – ‘We are Indians… Podham Kotla Durham… Aag Hai Andar. Duniya Ko Aag laga Denge. Sab ki Waat Laga Denge.’ There is no doubt about the movie, the movie is a blockbuster. The whole of India should hear the sound. On August 25th, we will all strike together. Thanks to all the Liger team. Thanks to all the audience. I love you”.

At the event, director Puri Jagannath was also present, and he was all praise for Vijay. The director claimed that his wife had urged him to see Arjun Reddy shortly after its debut. But after 45 minutes of the film, he gave up.

Also Read Varun Dhawan celebrates Independence Day in Dubai Varun Dhawan is celebrating Independence Day in Dubai with his wife Natasha...

The reason was that he got stuck thinking about Vijay and his honest and natural acting skills. That was the time when Puri decided to do a film with Vijay. “What I like about Vijay is his honesty. No matter how much elevation is put in the Liger, not even a little attitude is visible. He did it very honestly.”, “he added.

In terms of his job, Vijay has Jana Gana Mana (JGM), in which he plays the part of a military official, in addition to Liger. The movie’s female lead will be Pooja Hegde. It will be made available in 2023.