Vijay Deverakonda reveals he’s in ‘long relationship’

Vijay Deverakonda has finally acknowledged that he is dating Rashmika Mandanna.

Arjun Reddy recently discussed what his father taught him about love.

The actor also revealed that their relationship had come to an end.

Vijay Deverakonda consistently makes headlines for his personal life in addition to his acting career. He never disclosed his relationship or acknowledged that he was seeing Rashmika Mandanna, but he has finally acknowledged that they had been together for a while. In an interview, Vijay Deverakonda disclosed that he entered a committed relationship after becoming an actor and added that up until that point, his heart had never been crushed.

Although it is unknown to whom he is referring, it is assumed that he is talking to his Belgian girlfriend Virigine, whom he dated in 2018. In reality, Vijay’s private photos of Virigine have gained a lot of attention online.

The actor Arjun Reddy recently discussed the lessons his father taught him about love in an interview with a well-known magazine. He also discussed how his girlfriend altered his perception of love. The artist added, “My father taught in me as a child the notions that love is nonsense and money rules the world. You have everything if you have money. People will respect you, adore you, and do anything for you if you are wealthy. This was so strongly entrenched in me that as an adult, I had little faith in romantic relationships. I started to think that everyone who came to me had something they wanted. I never responded when someone expressed their love for me. It still doesn’t come as naturally as it really should today.

But his ex-girlfriend changed the way he perceived love. “I had a prolonged relationship after I started acting that gave me a lot of insight into love. I came to understand that it’s not a business deal and that people can genuinely adore you for who you are. It took me a while to realise that my dad was mistaken and to reverse the lessons that he taught me. But I’ll admit this, his instruction helped me get to where I am. I got everything I wanted, but it cost me,” he continued.

Additionally, Vijay Deverakonda disclosed that their relationship had come to an end. “I lost pals,” he remarked. I suffered relationship losses, a price was involved. I wasn’t free to indulge in other activities, I had to keep my attention. When you are starting from scratch and want to be an actor, you must entirely give yourself over. It was now too late for her to convince me to recognize what we had. Too much of my influence was affecting the connection. It was difficult for us.

