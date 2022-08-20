Vijay Deverakonda recently met Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi on sets of The Godfather.

He said he ‘enjoyed’ the meeting and that he looked up to both the superstars.

His upcoming film Liger will be released in theatres on August 25.

Vijay Deverakonda needs no introduction. He is a known name in the film industry. Vijay has worked in movies such as Arjun Reddy, Dear Comrade, Geetha Govindam, NOTA, and others.

He will thereafter appear in the Indian film Liger. He recently had the opportunity to meet Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi on The Godfather filming locations.

Now, Vijay talked openly about his interactions with Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, saying he ‘enjoyed’ the meeting.

During the meeting, Vijay Deverakonda opened up about his meeting with Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi on the sets of The Godfather. He said, “Chiranjeevi sir has been someone I looked up to… Growing up my dad used to tell his story of how he came from nothing and became the mega star of Telugu cinema. So, I always enjoy interacting with him because we talk a lot about his journey and I love that bit about him… His rise is what’s interesting to me.” He further said, “And, Salman sir, it was time first, I was meeting him. It was brief but I enjoyed seeing him and saying Hi.”

Speaking of his upcoming movie Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will portray an MMA fighter with a stammering problem, while Ananya Panday will play the man he falls in love with. Along with Mike Tyson in a supporting role, the movie also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu. The pan-Indian movie Liger will be released in theatres on August 25.