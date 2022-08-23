Vijay Deverakonda wants to steal the title ‘King’ from SRK

Vijay Deverakonda recently disclosed one thing he would love to steal from his colleagues in the business.

While promoting his new movie, “Liger,” Vijay Deverakonda recently disclosed one thing he would love to steal from his colleagues in the business.

Vijay was recently asked in an interview with a news website what one thing he would take from Shah Rukh Khan. In response, he stated that it would be SRK’s “King” title. Shah Rukh is affectionately referred as in Bollywood as King Khan or Baadshah.

The actor was then questioned on the one thing Rashmika Mandanna has that he wishes he could steal. Vijay responded, “Her willpower,” in response. She has strong willpower, the actor continued. According to Vijay, the actress makes sure to follow through on her decisions.

There are numerous rumours that Vijay and Rashmika, who have appeared together in movies like “Geetha Govindam” and “Dear Comrade,” are actually dating. The putative pair hasn’t spoken out in public about this, though.

In the meantime, the pan-Indian movie “Liger” will be released in the following languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and other performers play significant roles in it as well. In addition, the movie features a surprise appearance by none other than boxing icon Mike Tyson.

On August 25, “Liger” will be released in theatres.