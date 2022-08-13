Vijay Varma mother fears ‘no lady would marry him’

Vijay Varma’s performance in Darlings is getting a lot of attention, and his mom is worried about whether or not he will ever get married because of how real it is.

Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah play the two main female characters in the movie, and Varma plays the husband who beats his wife.

Varma got a lot of praise for his performance, but he said the funniest thing was that his mom thought he wasn’t going to get married any time soon.

Varma told ANI, “She watched the movie and then called me in a panic. She was worried that her son would never find a wife now. I understand where she was coming from, but her answer made me laugh so hard.”

He went on to say, “I had to calm her down and tell her this wouldn’t happen. I also secretly hope it doesn’t happen.”