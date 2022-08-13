Advertisement
Vikings actress Katheryn Winnick in support for Amber Heard

Vikings actress Katheryn Winnick in support for Amber Heard

Articles
Vikings actress Katheryn Winnick in support for Amber Heard

Katheryn Winnick (L) and Amber Heard (R)

The legal dispute between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has divided Hollywood celebrities.

After the Hollywood actor lost his fight against a British publication that had dubbed him a wife-beater, the majority of high-profile celebrities were reluctant to follow Depp on Instagram.

After his ex-wife accused him of domestic abuse, he lost a substantial amount of employment.

Jennifer Aniston and Jason Momo began following the actor after he just won a defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard.

Despite the fact that many celebrities support both actors, others have taken sides in the issue.

Katheryn Winnick, who gained international recognition for her role in the hit television series Vikings, is prominent among those who follow Amber.

Despite Johnny Depp’s court triumph, she avoided following him.

According to the most recent reports, some celebrities have removed their likes from an Instagram post made by Depp after he won the case.

