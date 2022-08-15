Advertisement
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma extends Independence day wishes

Articles
  • Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are celebrating 75 years of Independence Day together.
  • Anushka took to her social media space and posted a feature featuring herself with the Indian national flag.
  • She also extended her wishes to netizens in the caption, wishing them happy independence day.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are celebrating 75 years of Independence Day together.

A couple of seconds back, Anushka took to her virtual entertainment space and posted an element including herself and Virat with the Indian public banner.

Doing as such, she additionally stretched out her desires to netizens in the subtitle. Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle and posted a sincere note and won many hearts of fans.

It read,  “”Celebrating 75 years of our independence (tricolour emoji) Wishing all the Indians around the world a very #HappyIndependenceDay ! Jai Hind (saffron heart emoji, white heart emoji, green heart emoji) #HarGharTiranga”.

Anushka Sharma has forever been an extremely strong spouse to her significant other and cricketer Virat Kohli. She has forever been close by in his highs and lows. She has commended his victories with him. She has additionally been his greatest pundit on occasion.

