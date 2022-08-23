Virat Kohli enjoys when Anushka Sharma wears his outfits

They became a family of three when their daughter Vamika was born in 2021.

In December, the couple will have been together for 5 years.

Besides that, Anushka Sharma is not working on anything else at the moment.

Advertisement

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of India’s most talked-about, admired, and loved celebrity couples. In 2017, they got married in Italy. It was a small event. Since then, they’ve been together and living a happy life. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have made it clear to everyone that they love each other. They became a family of three when their daughter Vamika was born in 2021.

Anushka told that she likes to wear Virat’s clothes, and the reason she gave is so cute. She said, “I borrow a lot of things from his closet, mostly t-shirts and other things. Sometimes I’ll just take his jackets. The Sultan actress said, “Sometimes I just do it because it makes him happy when I wear his clothes.” In December, the couple will have been together for 5 years.

Virat said, “4 years of you putting up with my stupid jokes and my lack of motivation. 4 years of you loving me every day and accepting me for who I am, no matter how annoying I can be. Four years of the best thing God could have given us. I’ve been married for 4 years to the most honest, loving, and brave woman I’ve ever met. She’s the one who taught me to stand up for what’s right even when the whole world is against you. I’ve been married to YOU for 4 years. You are everything I need, and I will always love you with everything I have and more. This day is more special because it’s our first anniversary as a family, and this little munchkin makes our lives complete.”

Anushka wrote, “There is no easy way out and no quick way to get home. You’ve always lived by the words of your favourite song. These words are true no matter what, even in relationships. It takes a lot of courage to be who you are in a world full of opinions and ideas. Thank you for giving me hope when I needed it and for listening when you needed to. A marriage of equals can only happen if both people are safe. And you’re the safest guy I know! Like I said before, those who know the real you, the soul behind all your accomplishments and the man behind all the ideas people have about you, are lucky. May love, truth, openness, and respect always lead us.

P.S. : Let’s never stop messing around. That’s what I love about us.” The love these two have for each other is very clear, and we can only hope they have many more happy times together.

Chakda ‘Xpress, a biopic about cricketer Jhulan Goswami, will soon make its digital debut and mark the return of a new mom to Bollywood. Besides that, Anushka Sharma is not working on anything else at the moment. We are waiting to hear about what she will do after Chakda ‘Xpress.

Advertisement

Also Read Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma go on a bike ride after shooting Couple Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma film a commercial in the...