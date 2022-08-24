Vivek Agnihotri response to director called his film “hateful garbage”

Vivek Agnihotri responded to Dylan Mohan Gray’s criticism of The Kashmir Files.

The Canadian filmmaker had called the film ‘hatemongering garbage’ and an ’embarrassment to India’

Anurag Kashyap had said the film should not be sent to Oscars.

Advertisement

Vivek Agnihotri shielded The Kashmir Files as he answered a Canadian movie producer, who had said the film ought not be shipped off the Oscars.

Dylan Mohan Gray called the movies hit a ‘hatemongering trash of no creative legitimacy’.

Days after he stood out as truly newsworthy for his response to Anurag Kashyap’s comment that The Kashmir Files ought not be shipped off the Oscars, movie producer Vivek Agnihotri has spoken about his film being scrutinized by Dylan Mohan Gray.

The Canadian movie producer had as of late tweeted that The Kashmir Files was ‘hatemongering trash’ and would be an ‘humiliation to India’ whenever shipped off the Oscars.

Presently, Vivek has responded by saying how ‘somebody sitting in Canada’ could see his film in any case. Vivek added he may not be an extraordinary movie producer, but rather he figures out governmental issues.

As of late, Dylan had said that The Kashmir Files is a ‘hatemongering trash of no creative legitimacy’ and added that Anurag Kashyap was right in attempting to protect what is left of India’s great name, when he communicated trusts that the film doesn’t get chosen as India’s true passage to the impending Oscars.

Advertisement

Answering Vivek Agnihotri’s tweet on Anurag’s comment, Dylan tweeted on August 17, “Yeah, actually it’s (hatemongering, revisionist) garbage of no artistic merit and will be a further embarrassment to India if ‘selected’ by the ‘neutral’ board… Anurag Kashyap is just trying to preserve what’s left of the country’s good name.” Dylan has made the Netflix docu-series Bad Boy Billionaires India that delivered in 2020.

At the point when gotten some information about Dylan’s remark, Vivek told ETimes in a new meeting, “This is all lobbying and politics. My political acumen is better than most filmmakers. Itna credit toh mujhe do (Please give me that much credit). I may not be a great filmmaker but I understand politics. Tell me, how did someone sitting in Canada notice my film? That means somebody is lobbying.”

In his unique tweet that Dylan had answered, Vivek had composed that ‘Bollywood’s massacre denier entryway’ had begun a mission against his film. He had shared a screen capture of a news story citing Anurag and had tweeted, “Important: The vicious, genocide-denier lobby of Bollywood has started their campaign against The Kashmir Files for Oscars, under the leadership of the maker of Dobaaraa (Anurag).”

Coordinated by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files highlighted Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar in lead jobs.

The film opened to blended audits and arose as one of the top-grosser Hindi movies this year. It is the main Hindi film to cross the ₹300-crore hindrance since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also Read Shahid Kapoor act as Kabir Singh with Kiara Advani in KWK 7 Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor will be gracing the next episode of...

Advertisement