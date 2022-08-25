Vivica A. Fox says Will Smith deserves second chance after apologizing to Chris Rock

Vivica A. Fox says Will Smith deserves a second chance after apologizing to Chris Rock.

Vivica A. Fox says Will Smith deserves a second chance after apologizing to Chris Rock for slapping him during the Oscars 2022.

The Kill Bill actor claimed in an interview that Jada Pinkett Smith has not contacted her as a result of her criticism of the talk show host’s comments regarding the entire incident.

However, as she stated, “I think they’re just truly going through a season of healing right now,” Vivica has no animosity towards Jada or her husband.

“I adore Will Smith, you guys,” the actor stated. He is among my favourite persons on earth. Everyone makes errors. He is the one who most merits a second chance, if anyone.

I believe he has expressed regret and accepted full responsibility for his conduct “She spoke to the media.

Vivica continued, “I just hope that we can all learn from this situation and realize that it must never happen again, especially on a platform of that grandeur.

Vivica previously called Jada out for her remarks regarding Will slapping Chris when she brought up the subject on her Red Table Talk show.

Regarding Oscar night, Jada expressed her sincere wish that “these two smart, talented guys have the chance to heal, speak this out, and reconcile.”

We need both, she continued, given the current state of the world.

Vivica bitterly criticized Jada’s comments at the time, saying, “I just wish we could have just a little more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada’s part, and that’s my thoughts,” on The Wendy Williams Show.

