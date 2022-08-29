Warina Hussain on the recent Bollywood boycott trend

Afghan beauty Warina Hussain has something great to offer her audience.

Afghan beauty Warina Hussain has something great to offer her audience. After making her Bollywood debut with Aayush Sharma’s “Loveyatri.” As well as shaking a leg with Salman Khan in a special dance routine in “Dabangg 3.” The actress, who waited almost three years for her upcoming movie “Dill Bill” to be finished. She simply cannot contain her excitement about showing the movie to the audience.

“Dill Bill is a proper commercial Bollywood film with a fresh approach and young vibe. For me comedy has always been a favourite genre. When the film was first narrated to me, I laughed my lungs out and I said an instant ‘yes’ to the film. There are films which one watches and then the person would want his or her friends to watch and have a good time too. ‘Dill Bill’ is exactly that film for me, I can’t wait to share the film with everyone. I want everyone to have a good time,” says Warina.

Chintan Shah is the director of “Dill Bill,” which also has crucial performances by Ishaan A. Khanna, Veer Rajwant Singh, Viraf Patel, and Suresh Menon. The movie, which began production in 2019, has finished its final schedule. “It’s a pre-Covid project. I still remember very distinctly we were shooting for the movie’s poster when the lockdown was declared the following day. Dill Bill was the only motivation throughout, thinking we will resume as soon as the lockdown is lifted! It was a roller coaster journey but all worth the wait,” explains the actress.

Even though the performers are eager for their movies to hit theatres, a new boycott craze has emerged. “It’s a phase where everyone is at loggerheads with everyone. All I can say is it’s becoming disrespectful now. Speaking of trends, there was one back in the day which supported outsiders. So I am looking forward to my release.”