Warina Hussain on the recent Bollywood boycott trend

Afghan actress Warina Hussain's item song's teaser with Salman Khan goes viral
Afghan actress Warina Hussain caught the internet by storm when her Dabangg...
Afghan beauty Warina Hussain has something great to offer her audience. After making her Bollywood debut with Aayush Sharma’s “Loveyatri.” As well as shaking a leg with Salman Khan in a special dance routine in “Dabangg 3.” The actress, who waited almost three years for her upcoming movie “Dill Bill” to be finished. She simply cannot contain her excitement about showing the movie to the audience.
Chintan Shah is the director of “Dill Bill,” which also has crucial performances by Ishaan A. Khanna, Veer Rajwant Singh, Viraf Patel, and Suresh Menon. The movie, which began production in 2019, has finished its final schedule. “It’s a pre-Covid project. I still remember very distinctly we were shooting for the movie’s poster when the lockdown was declared the following day. Dill Bill was the only motivation throughout, thinking we will resume as soon as the lockdown is lifted! It was a roller coaster journey but all worth the wait,” explains the actress.
Even though the performers are eager for their movies to hit theatres, a new boycott craze has emerged. “It’s a phase where everyone is at loggerheads with everyone. All I can say is it’s becoming disrespectful now. Speaking of trends, there was one back in the day which supported outsiders. So I am looking forward to my release.”
