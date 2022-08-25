Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Warner Bros. announces new release dates for Aquaman sequel

Warner Bros. announces new release dates for Aquaman sequel

Articles
Advertisement
Warner Bros. announces new release dates for Aquaman sequel

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will now release on December 25, 2023 – IMDb

Advertisement
  • Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will now release on December 23, 2023.
  • The sequel to Shazam!, Fury of the Gods, was supposed to be released in December.
  • It has landed on the previous date of Aquaman, March 17, 2023.
Advertisement

Warner Bros. revealed on Wednesday that the release date of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been moved back by more than eight months, from March 17, 2023, to December 25, 2023.

Ben Affleck will reprise his role as Batman in Aquaman 2.

The first Aquaman film grossed more than $1 billion worldwide.

The sequel to Shazam!, Fury of the Gods, was supposed to be released in December of this year. It has landed on the previous date of Aquaman, March 17, 2023.

The Hollywood Reporter reported earlier this month that the two films were likely to be relocated, with Aquaman perhaps shifting to the holiday season, as Warner Bros.

Shazam!, which was released in 2019, grossed $359,9 million, a modest amount for a superhero film, but was hailed for adding a fresh spirit to the genre. It detailed the transformation of foster child Billy Batson (Asher Angel) into the superhero Shazam (Levi). The sequel features franchise newcomers Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren, and Rachel Zegler, with the film’s trailer making its debut at the San Diego Comic-Con last month.

Advertisement

Also Read

Ben Affleck’s wedding speech to Jennifer Lopez was ’emotional’
Ben Affleck’s wedding speech to Jennifer Lopez was ’emotional’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married for the second time on Saturday...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Zulqarnain Sikandar earns internet attention as he recites Azaan in boy's ear
Zulqarnain Sikandar earns internet attention as he recites Azaan in boy's ear
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle tries to outshine William, Kate Middleton
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle tries to outshine William, Kate Middleton
Zulqarnain Sikandar & Kanwal Aftab welcome their first child
Zulqarnain Sikandar & Kanwal Aftab welcome their first child
Prince William's godmother resigns from Buckingham Palace
Prince William's godmother resigns from Buckingham Palace
Akshay Kumar invited for Red Sea Festival in Jeddah
Akshay Kumar invited for Red Sea Festival in Jeddah
Shah Rukh Khan honored at Red Sea International Film Festival
Shah Rukh Khan honored at Red Sea International Film Festival
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story