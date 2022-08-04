Warner Brothers cancels $90 million “Batgirl” movie

Warner Bros. has entirely “shelved” the DC Comics movie “Batgirl,” which means it won’t be released in theatres or be available on HBO Go.

The film, which had a roughly $90 million budget, had finished filming and was now undergoing test screenings.

Originally slated for an HBO Max release, Batgirl stars Leslie Grace (“In the Heights”) in the lead role alongside J.K. Simmons, Michael Keaton, and Brendan Fraser.

According to Variety, the movie was already in post-production, the source said “The decision to axe Batgirl was not driven by the quality of the film or the commitment of the filmmakers, but by the desire for the studio’s slate of DC features to be at a blockbuster scale.”

Warner Bros did release a statement, saying via a spokesperson, “The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance.”

The movie’s directors, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, also released a statement that read, “We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it.”

“As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves.”