Wendy Williams ties knot with a NYPD police officer

Wendy Williams ties the knot with an NYPD police officer.

Wendy kept her wedding news from her family and revealed it to some of the major Hollywood media.

Wendy’s brother Tommy expressed his concern.

Advertisement

Wendy Williams made “bizarre” promises of getting married to have her fans worried. According to reports, Wendy kept her wedding news from her family and revealed it to some of the major Hollywood media.

This information was made public after the former TV program host admitted over the phone to her close pals that she wed an NYPD police officer.

Even Jason Lee, the CEO of Hollywood Unlocked, was informed of “a few updates on her life, including the wonderful news of her new marriage.”

Tommy, Wendy’s brother, expressed his concern, saying, “I’ve been with Wendy since the beginning and she’s never talked like this, but I don’t think it’s her fault.” Tommy appeared to be the most impacted.

After all, “It’s a risky scenario.” He acknowledged, “She wasn’t getting married last week. “I find that to be quite unsettling and kind of crazy.”

Also Read Wendy Williams wants her financial accounts accessed: ‘I want my money’ Wendy Williams has had enough of her ex-manager Bernie Young's allegations, who...