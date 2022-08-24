When Alizeh Shah showed off her super cute hairstyle

Alizeh Shah takes every opportunity to enchant her fans with her enthralling and cute appearance. Her stunning beauty will have you falling in love with her all over again. Her every look, whether in dramas, shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals.

Earlier, the Ehd-e-Wafa actress took to Instagram to show off her new burgundy hair color, which she flaunted in breathtaking photos.

Check out here!

Advertisement

The post has garnered much love from fans as they gushed over Shah’s timeless beauty. It is not an exaggeration to say that she strives for perfection in all she does in order to win the hearts of her audience.

She has also acted in a number of television programs, and her work has been well received.

On the work front, Alizeh will be next seen in her upcoming drama serial “Mohabbat Ki Akhri Kahani,” along with Sami Khan and Shahzad Sheikh.