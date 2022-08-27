When Dananeeer Mobeen revealed Kubra Khan had surgery

Advertisement
Kubra Khan has been on a roll lately, with her successful dramas and movies winning hearts and her acting getting praise from a lot of people.

Taking to Dananeer’s Instagram stories she shared a secret video revealing Kubra Khan having her surgery for Gal Bladder removed and fans in the comments are sending love for her health.

 

The videos won the hearts Kubra and Dananeer shares a special bond together earlier Kubra turned to her Instagram and penned a loving note for the ‘pawri’ girl.

On the work front, Kubra Khan has been lauded for her performance in the drama serial Hum Kaha Ke Sache Thy. The drama serial has been written by Umera Ahmad and is directed by Farooq Rind.

