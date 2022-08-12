When Merub Ali gave a savage reply to derogatory comment

Actor Merub Ali, who was last seen in Paristan has clapped back at a troll on Instagram. A netizen commented under her picture that she needs “3 drips”.

The starlet responded by saying that “So you get them yourself, why are you mentioning here?”

Merub recently got engaged to Asim Azhar. The pair posted identical announcements on Instagram on Sunday. “Shukar Alhamdulillah [Thank you God]. With the grace of Allah Almighty and our parent’s duas, we announce our Imam Zamin – engagement. May Allah SWT keep us protected and this happy forever, Ameen. Keep us in your prayers,” read their posts.

Advertisement Also, the rising sensation Merub Ali and Lollywood queen Zara Noor Abbas Khan are proving to be the new best friends in Ktown as they have been displaying their friendship on social media.