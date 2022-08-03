When Sahir Lodhi met Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

Sahir Lodhi is a really inspiring and fascinating person who has always displayed extraordinary patience and behavior when dealing with criticism and trolls. Numerous times, he was the target of disparaging remarks; nonetheless, he never took offense to these trolls.

This time, we’re here to share with you all a breathtaking meeting between Sahir Lodhi and Shahrukh Khan and his crew.

Sahir recently reminisced about the wonderful time he spent with Shahrukh Khan at the Dil Wale movie’s promotional activities.

He revealed this interesting fact to Mathira during their interview. He continued by saying that he genuinely reminded one of his team members of Shahrukh Khan, who was astonished to meet him. He received a loving response from Kajol.

He has introduced his own line of Amor Beauty weight reduction and beauty goods. His dedication and his exceptional personality have won our hearts.

Siblings Shaista and Sahir Lodhi have both made important contributions to the industry via tremendous effort and dedication. This is his discussion with Mathira.