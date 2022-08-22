Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Which actor will star in Selahaddin Eyyubi?

Which actor will star in Selahaddin Eyyubi?

Articles
Advertisement
Which actor will star in Selahaddin Eyyubi?

Which actor will star in Selahaddin Eyyubi?

Advertisement
  • There has been a great deal of conjecture on who will be appearing in the series and who will play the famous part of Selahaddin Eyyubi himself.
  • Subsequently, she appeared in a lawn commercial for Maria B with Ayeza Khan.
  • Well, a few details are out now, and one of them is that the role will be played by Ilhan Sen
Advertisement

Selahaddin Eyyubi is a new magnum opus that is being made by Pakistan and Turkey together. The show will be about the life of the great Muslim ruler Selahaddin Eyyubi. Actors from both countries will be in it. This megaseries just started filming, and many big names in the Pakistani entertainment industry were there for the set’s unveiling.

There has been a great deal of conjecture on who will be appearing in the series and who will play the famous part of Selahaddin Eyyubi himself. Speculations have centred on both of these questions. The role of Selahaddin Eyyubi will be played by Turkish actor Ilhan Sen, while the female lead role is being discussed with Gulsim Ali, who will be signing up for the role soon if the reports are to be believed. Well, a few details are out now, and one of them is that the role will be played by Ilhan Sen. As a result of her role as Aslihan Khatoon in the Pakistani television series Diliris Ertugrul, Gulsim has garnered a sizable fanbase in that country. Subsequently, she appeared in a lawn commercial for Maria B with Ayeza Khan.

Pakistani actors who are reported to be a part of this mega series include Ayesha Omar, Ushna Shah, Parveen Akbar, Asad Malik, Adnan Jeelani, Farhan Ali Agha, Faizan Ahmed Khan and Zhalay.

Also Read

Ayeza Khan exudes grace and poise in white dramatic look
Ayeza Khan exudes grace and poise in white dramatic look

Ayeza Khan is currently the center of attention on social media her...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story