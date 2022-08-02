Advertisement
Will Amber Heard really pay Johnny Depp for damages?

Amber Heard, who was sentenced to pay Johnny Depp $8.3 million after being found guilty of defamation, reportedly began accumulating funds by selling her $1.05 million Yucca Valley, California, house.

There are rumors that the Aquaman actress, who has filed an appeal to overturn the $1 million settlement, has decided to pay her ex-damage husband in the event that her appeal fails.

Heard sold her Yucca Valley residence for $1.05 million, netting a profit of almost $500,000. The 36-year-old actress allegedly purchased the home in 2019 through a trust she controls.

Heard was ordered to pay Depp a total of $8.3 million for defamation, but she claims she lacks the financial resources to do so.

