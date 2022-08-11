Will Prince Harry ‘return’ to the UK without Meghan Markle?

Ken Wharfe, who worked for Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, believes he would not last long in the US.

Prince Harry could return to the UK in a new role without his wife Meghan Markle’s involvement once his father, Prince Charles, becomes the monarch.

While it may appear unlikely that Harry will return to the UK in a new royal role given his ongoing feud with the royal family since 2020’s Megxit, Ken Wharfe believes that Prince Harry would not last long in the US, according to Mirror UK.

Wharfe, who worked with Prince Harry when he was younger while working for his late mother, Princess Diana, said, “Personally I do (think that Harry could return) and I base that on gut reaction really. I just cannot see them forever more living in California.”

“It’s clear to me that Harry is not quite a fish out of sea – I mean he is getting involved in charitable work and he has these attachments to Netflix and other companies but quite where they’ll end up we don’t know,” he added.

“But I just think his involvement with his military charities – quite how he runs that on the other side of the Atlantic, I don’t know. But I just have this feeling that he could well be back in a new role, with or without Meghan – I honestly don’t know,” Wharfe added.

“But to answer your question, I do think he will be back in some form as part of his father’s plan for trimming down the monarchy because within the next decade that is going to happen,” he concluded.

The remarks come just two months after Prince Harry travelled to the United Kingdom with his wife Meghan and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.